Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Switzerland

Switzerland's inflation rate was up 2.9% in March 2023, compared with the same month last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), meaning that prices have remained high for shoppers in the grocery sector.

Switzerland's consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.2% in March compared with the previous month, reaching 106.0 points (December 2020 = 100).

The FSO believes the month-on-month increase is due to several factors including rising prices for air transport, package holidays and new cars, although fruit and vegetables have also recorded a price increase.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Switzerland, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Coop

Turnover: €30.4 billion (2021)

Coop tops the list with a turnover of €30.4 billion in 2021. It currently has around 2,500 outlets in Switzerland across various sales formats as well as wholesale and production companies.

The Coop Group is a cooperative. which is headed up by a board of directors with ten members, as well as being managed operationally by a seven-strong executive board. The President of the Board of Directors is Joos Sutter, Chairman of the Management Board is Philipp Wyss.

2. Migros

Turnover: €27.7 billion (2021)

Migros places second on the list with an annual turnover of €27.7 billion recorded in 2021.

The retailer currently boasts 1,184 stores across Switzerland and its banners include Migros Supermarkt, Alnatura, Do it + Garden, Leshop.ch, Micasa, SportXX, Voi and melectronics. Migros has nearly a century of history behind it, having been founded in 1925.

3. Denner

Turnover: €3.68 billion (2022)

Denner recorded an annual turnover of €3.68 billion in 2022 with an estimated 860 stores as of this year.

The Zürich-based operator's banners include Denner, Denner Bibite and Denner Express.

4. Manor

Turnover: €2.5 billion (2021)

Manor recorded an annual turnover of €2.5 billion in 2021, and currently boasts 61 outlets across Switzerland.

Manor's banners include Manor Food, Manora Fresh To Go, Manora Restaurants, Habitat and Sanovit.

5. Aldi

Turnover: €2.1 billion (2021)

Aldi is fifth on the list with an annual turnover of €2.1 billion recorded in 2021.

Part of the Aldi Nord group, and having had a presence in Switzerland since 2005, Aldi has 220 outlets and three distribution centres. Each caters to a defined region in Switzerland, to which around 75 branches are assigned.

6. Volg

Turnover: €1.5 billion (2021)

Volg reported a turnover of €1.5 billion in 2021.

The retailer has 607 stores in Switzerland and operates the Volg Dorfladen brand.

7. Prodega/Growa/Transgourmet

Turnover: €1.4 billion (2020)

Prodega/Growa/Transgourmet is the leading business in the cash-and-carry and wholesale market in Switzerland, and had an annual turnover of €1.4 billion in 2020.

There are 31 Prodega cash & carry stores located throughout Switzerland.

8. Lidl

Turnover: €1.35 billion (2020)

Lidl reported an annual turnover of €1.35 billion in Switzerland in 2020 and has more than 165 outlets across the country.

In April of this year, Lidl Switzerland announced plans to continue expanding its organic range and strengthen its commitment to organic farming.

9. SPAR

Turnover: €613 million (2021)

SPAR reported a turnover of €613 million in Switzerland in 2021 and has 266 outlets in the country at present.

Its banners include SPAR Express, SPAR, TopCC amd maxi (SPAR). SPAR entered the Swiss market in 1989.

10. OTTO's

Turnover: N/A

Headquartered in Sursee, OTTO's has 140 stores in Switzerland. The company was founded in 1978 by entrepreneur Otto Ineichen.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Austria

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Germany

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Hungary

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Lithuania

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Poland

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.