ESM: European Supermarket Magazine has announced the finalists in this year’s European Private Label Awards, with a total of 56 innovative products acknowledged across 14 categories.
Retailers from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine participated in this year's Awards competition, which is organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
Featuring everything from peanut butter pouches to frozen passionfruit pieces, and from bamboo razors to 'wonky' spring rolls, the finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards showcase the level of innovation taking place in European retail at present.
Following today’s finalist announcement, the winners across the 14 Awards categories are set to be revealed in early March.
"While the COVID pandemic has presented challenges, the level of new product innovation taking place in European grocery has never been greater, or more ambitious," commented Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
"With private-label penetration at an all-time high, these Awards showcase why private label continues to raise the bar across key supermarket categories, and compete head to head with big brands."
In addition, Trace One, the leading platform for connecting retailers and suppliers, has teamed up with ESM to present a special offer for all finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. Open to both retailers and suppliers, the Awards celebrate the best of store brand innovation on a pan-European level.
As part of the judging process, judges are asked to assess each product in terms of three important metrics, Innovation, Presentation and Taste. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Awards were assessed both in-person, by a local judging panel, as well as virtually, by an international team of experts.
ESM would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our expert team of judges, including André Michel and Malachy O'Connor, International Private Label Consult (IPLC); Hermann Sievers, SMK-Consult.com; Sebastiaan Schreijen, RaboResearch Food & Agri (FAR); Valerie Rice, Valerie Rice Consulting; Brian Daly, Brian Daly Consulting; Emily Hourican, Hospitality Ireland; and Mark Kelly, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
2022 EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS FINALISTS
The full list of finalists in this year's competition is as follows:
AMBIENT GROCERY
Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)
Name of Product: Salling ØKO Vanilla Sugar
Name of Manufacturer: Karlsens A/S
Retailer: Migros Turkey
Name of Product: M Life Honey & Propolis Mix
Name of Manufacturer: Altiparmak Gida San.
Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)
Name of Product: Go Active Smooth Peanut Butter
Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A.
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Conad – Filetti di Alici del Mar Cantabrico
Name of Manufacturer: Rizzoli Emanuelli S.p.a.
BEVERAGES (ALCOHOLIC)
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Name of Product: Aldi Schultenbräu IPA
Name of Manufacturer: Swinkels Family Brewers N.V.
Retailer: SPAR Netherlands
Name of Product: SPAR Quadrupel
Name of Manufacturer: Brouwerij ’t Meuleneind
Retailer: RIMI Baltic
Name of Product: Bartender’s Club Premium Gin 40%
Name of Manufacturer: Altia Eesti AS
Retailer: Aldi France
Name of Product: Aldi Charles & César DUO Bag-in-Box – Bordeaux and Médoc
Name of Manufacturer: Charles Larraqué
BEVERAGES (NON-ALCOHOLIC)
Retailer: Kesko (Finland)
Name of Product: Pirkka Amppari, Murkku, Toukkis, Banskis soft drinks
Name of Manufacturer: Laitilan Wirvoitusjuomatehdas Oy
Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)
Name of Product: REWE To Go Wassermelonenlimo
Name of Manufacturer: A.L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist B.V.
Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany
Name of Product: Aldi Rio d’Oro Saft Plus
Name of Manufacturer: Molkerei Gropper GmbH & Co. KG
Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)
Name of Product: REMA 1000 Organic Unfiltered Apple Juice
Name of Manufacturer: Orskov Foods A/S
BREAKFAST PRODUCTS
Retailer: Müller (Germany)
Name of Product: Bio Primo Lindenblütenhonig Bioland
Name of Manufacturer: Meisterhonig GbR
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Name of Product: Deluxe Fig Jam
Name of Manufacturer: Give Konfekture
Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)
Name of Product: Naturgut Bio-Shots Adventskalender
Name of Manufacturer: Holderhof Deutschland GmbH
Retailer: Aldi Portugal
Name of Product: Aldi Tamara Sortido Doces de Abóbora
Name of Manufacturer: Quinta de Jugais
CONFECTIONERY & SNACKING
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Panettone Basso, with Gold Chocolate and Caramel, and with Candied Black Cherries and Chocolate Chips
Name of Manufacturer: Galup S.r.l.
Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)
Name of Product: Premieur Piemonte IGP Hazelnuts
Name of Manufacturer: Noly ApS
Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)
Name of Product: REMA 1000 Liquorice Balls with Dulce Chocolate
Name of Manufacturer: Nordthy A/S
Retailer: Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd, Germany
Name of Product: Aldi Choceur Choco Changer
Name of Manufacturer: Libeert SA
CONVENIENCE FOODS/FOOD TO GO
Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)
Name of Product: REWE To Go Super Bowl
Name of Manufacturer: Heinrich Kühlmann GmbH & Co. KG
Retailer: SPAR International
Name of Product: SPAR Natural Organic Smoothie Apple-Strawberry
Name of Manufacturer: GO Fruselva S.L.
Retailer: Aldi Nord Belgium
Name of Product: Aldi Bistro’vite Verse Soup
Name of Manufacturer: BCS
Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)
Name of Product: REWE To Go Snack Wrap
Name of Manufacturer: Natsu Foods GmbH & Co. KG
DAIRY PRODUCTS
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Burro Salato
Name of Manufacturer: Inalpi S.p.a.
Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)
Name of Product: Enriched Milk Pura Vida 1L
Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A.
Retailer: Carrefour (France)
Name of Product: Carrefour Organic Semi-Skimmed Milk
Name of Manufacturer: LSDH
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Conad Finette Burger al Gorgonzola, Conad Finette Burger alla Scamorza, Conad Finette Burger al Pecorino
Name of Manufacturer: Inalpi S.p.a.
FREE-FROM FOODS
Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)
Name of Product: Walnut and Rice Vegetable Drink
Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A.
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi (Spain)
Name of Product: Alteza No-Added-Sugar Intense Dark Chocolate Bar
Name of Manufacturer: Chocolates Torras, S.A.
Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)
Name of Product: Naturgut Bio Proteinpulver (Erbse und Reis)
Name of Manufacturer: Borchers Fine Food GmbH
Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)
Name of Product: REMA 1000 Organic Gluten-Free Biscuits with Chufa Flour
Name of Manufacturer: Nykers A/S
FROZEN FOOD
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Tartufo Nero and Tartufo Bianco
Name of Manufacturer: Callipo Gelateria S.r.l.
Retailer: Dunnes Stores (Ireland)
Name of Product: Dunnes Stores Simply Better Italian-Made Pistachio Gelato
Name of Manufacturer: G7 S.r.l.
Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)
Name of Product: REMA 1000 Crooked Mini Spring Rolls
Name of Manufacturer: Daloon A/S
Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)
Name of Product: Salling Passion Fruit Snack
Name of Manufacturer: Greenyard
MEAL ACCOMPANIMENTS
Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)
Name of Product: Princip Croissant Burgerboller
Name of Manufacturer: Wios Food ApS
Retailer: Superunie (Netherlands)
Name of Product: BIO+ Organic Plants: Basil, Chive, Cilantro, Parsley and Mint
Name of Manufacturer: Fossa Eugenia B.V.
Retailer: RIMI Baltic
Name of Product: RIMI Planet Hummus
Name of Manufacturer: Menken Salades & Sauzen B.V.
Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)
Name of Product: Princip Sliders
Name of Manufacturer: Wios Food ApS
MEAT & SEAFOOD
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Sapori & Dintorni Conad Hamburger
Name of Manufacturer: Cem Soc. Coop
Retailer: RIMI Baltic
Name of Product: RIMI Sprats in Olive Oil
Name of Manufacturer: Gamma-A SIA
Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)
Name of Product: REMA 1000 Free-Range Pork Roast from Peter & Lene
Name of Manufacturer: Tamaco Food A/S
Retailer: Conad (Italy)
Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Ravioli al Granchio Reale
Name of Manufacturer: Bertagni 1882 S.p.A.
NON-FOOD (HOUSEHOLD)
Retailer: Müller (Germany)
Name of Product: Softstar Toilettenpapier Das Öko Clevere
Name of Manufacturer: Hyga GmbH & Co. KG
Retailer: AB Vassilopoulos (Greece)
Name of Product: OceaniQ Household Products Range
Name of Manufacturer: D. Papamichail & Co. LP
Retailer: Colruyt (Belgium)
Name of Product: Boni ECO Product Range
Name of Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Retailer: Dagrofa (Denmark)
Name of Product: Grøn Balance MILJØ Range
Name of Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
NON-FOOD (PERSONAL CARE)
Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)
Name of Product: Be Beauty Bar Shampoo
Name of Manufacturer: Groupe GM – Cosmética Portugal S.A.
Retailer: Müller (Germany)
Name of Product: Aveo Bambusrasierer
Name of Manufacturer: MTC – Trading Company GmbH
Retailer: EVA (Ukraine)
Name of Product: Izumi Collagen Hair Fillers – Intensive Renovation
Name of Manufacturer: Koreacos Co. Ltd
Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)
Name of Product: Eco Diapers
Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A
TEA, COFFEE & HOT DRINKS
Retailer: Intermarché Portugal
Name of Product: PorSi Café ORIGENS Brasil/Colombia/Kenya
Name of Manufacturer: Galvão & Noronha, Lda
Retailer: Superunie (Netherlands)
Name of Product: G’woon Coffee Beans and Capsules
Name of Manufacturer: Neuteboom, UCC Coffee Benelux B.V.
Retailer: Lidl
Name of Product: Bellarom Handcraft Coffee Beans
Name of Manufacturer: Lidl Stiftung & Co. Ltd
Retailer: Intermarché Portugal
Name of Product: Organic Coffee from Brazil and Honduras
Name of Manufacturer: Bicafé
