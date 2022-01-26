ESM: European Supermarket Magazine has announced the finalists in this year’s European Private Label Awards, with a total of 56 innovative products acknowledged across 14 categories.

Retailers from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine participated in this year's Awards competition, which is organised by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Featuring everything from peanut butter pouches to frozen passionfruit pieces, and from bamboo razors to 'wonky' spring rolls, the finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards showcase the level of innovation taking place in European retail at present.

Following today’s finalist announcement, the winners across the 14 Awards categories are set to be revealed in early March.

"While the COVID pandemic has presented challenges, the level of new product innovation taking place in European grocery has never been greater, or more ambitious," commented Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

"With private-label penetration at an all-time high, these Awards showcase why private label continues to raise the bar across key supermarket categories, and compete head to head with big brands."

In addition, Trace One, the leading platform for connecting retailers and suppliers, has teamed up with ESM to present a special offer for all finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. Open to both retailers and suppliers, the Awards celebrate the best of store brand innovation on a pan-European level.

As part of the judging process, judges are asked to assess each product in terms of three important metrics, Innovation, Presentation and Taste. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Awards were assessed both in-person, by a local judging panel, as well as virtually, by an international team of experts.

ESM would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our expert team of judges, including André Michel and Malachy O'Connor, International Private Label Consult (IPLC); Hermann Sievers, SMK-Consult.com; Sebastiaan Schreijen, RaboResearch Food & Agri (FAR); Valerie Rice, Valerie Rice Consulting; Brian Daly, Brian Daly Consulting; Emily Hourican, Hospitality Ireland; and Mark Kelly, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

2022 EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS FINALISTS

The full list of finalists in this year's competition is as follows:

AMBIENT GROCERY

Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)

Name of Product: Salling ØKO Vanilla Sugar

Name of Manufacturer: Karlsens A/S

Retailer: Migros Turkey

Name of Product: M Life Honey & Propolis Mix

Name of Manufacturer: Altiparmak Gida San.

Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)

Name of Product: Go Active Smooth Peanut Butter

Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A.

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Conad – Filetti di Alici del Mar Cantabrico

Name of Manufacturer: Rizzoli Emanuelli S.p.a.

BEVERAGES (ALCOHOLIC)

Retailer: Aldi Netherlands

Name of Product: Aldi Schultenbräu IPA

Name of Manufacturer: Swinkels Family Brewers N.V.

Retailer: SPAR Netherlands

Name of Product: SPAR Quadrupel

Name of Manufacturer: Brouwerij ’t Meuleneind

Retailer: RIMI Baltic

Name of Product: Bartender’s Club Premium Gin 40%

Name of Manufacturer: Altia Eesti AS

Retailer: Aldi France

Name of Product: Aldi Charles & César DUO Bag-in-Box – Bordeaux and Médoc

Name of Manufacturer: Charles Larraqué

BEVERAGES (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

Retailer: Kesko (Finland)

Name of Product: Pirkka Amppari, Murkku, Toukkis, Banskis soft drinks

Name of Manufacturer: Laitilan Wirvoitusjuomatehdas Oy

Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)

Name of Product: REWE To Go Wassermelonenlimo

Name of Manufacturer: A.L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist B.V.

Retailer: Aldi Nord Germany

Name of Product: Aldi Rio d’Oro Saft Plus

Name of Manufacturer: Molkerei Gropper GmbH & Co. KG

Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)

Name of Product: REMA 1000 Organic Unfiltered Apple Juice

Name of Manufacturer: Orskov Foods A/S

BREAKFAST PRODUCTS

Retailer: Müller (Germany)

Name of Product: Bio Primo Lindenblütenhonig Bioland

Name of Manufacturer: Meisterhonig GbR

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Name of Product: Deluxe Fig Jam

Name of Manufacturer: Give Konfekture

Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)

Name of Product: Naturgut Bio-Shots Adventskalender

Name of Manufacturer: Holderhof Deutschland GmbH

Retailer: Aldi Portugal

Name of Product: Aldi Tamara Sortido Doces de Abóbora

Name of Manufacturer: Quinta de Jugais

CONFECTIONERY & SNACKING

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Panettone Basso, with Gold Chocolate and Caramel, and with Candied Black Cherries and Chocolate Chips

Name of Manufacturer: Galup S.r.l.

Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)

Name of Product: Premieur Piemonte IGP Hazelnuts

Name of Manufacturer: Noly ApS

Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)

Name of Product: REMA 1000 Liquorice Balls with Dulce Chocolate

Name of Manufacturer: Nordthy A/S

Retailer: Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd, Germany

Name of Product: Aldi Choceur Choco Changer

Name of Manufacturer: Libeert SA

CONVENIENCE FOODS/FOOD TO GO

Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)

Name of Product: REWE To Go Super Bowl

Name of Manufacturer: Heinrich Kühlmann GmbH & Co. KG

Retailer: SPAR International

Name of Product: SPAR Natural Organic Smoothie Apple-Strawberry

Name of Manufacturer: GO Fruselva S.L.

Retailer: Aldi Nord Belgium

Name of Product: Aldi Bistro’vite Verse Soup

Name of Manufacturer: BCS

Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)

Name of Product: REWE To Go Snack Wrap

Name of Manufacturer: Natsu Foods GmbH & Co. KG

DAIRY PRODUCTS

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Burro Salato

Name of Manufacturer: Inalpi S.p.a.

Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)

Name of Product: Enriched Milk Pura Vida 1L

Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A.

Retailer: Carrefour (France)

Name of Product: Carrefour Organic Semi-Skimmed Milk

Name of Manufacturer: LSDH

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Conad Finette Burger al Gorgonzola, Conad Finette Burger alla Scamorza, Conad Finette Burger al Pecorino

Name of Manufacturer: Inalpi S.p.a.

FREE-FROM FOODS

Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)

Name of Product: Walnut and Rice Vegetable Drink

Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A.

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi (Spain)

Name of Product: Alteza No-Added-Sugar Intense Dark Chocolate Bar

Name of Manufacturer: Chocolates Torras, S.A.

Retailer: REWE Group (Germany)

Name of Product: Naturgut Bio Proteinpulver (Erbse und Reis)

Name of Manufacturer: Borchers Fine Food GmbH

Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)

Name of Product: REMA 1000 Organic Gluten-Free Biscuits with Chufa Flour

Name of Manufacturer: Nykers A/S

FROZEN FOOD

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Tartufo Nero and Tartufo Bianco

Name of Manufacturer: Callipo Gelateria S.r.l.

Retailer: Dunnes Stores (Ireland)

Name of Product: Dunnes Stores Simply Better Italian-Made Pistachio Gelato

Name of Manufacturer: G7 S.r.l.

Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)

Name of Product: REMA 1000 Crooked Mini Spring Rolls

Name of Manufacturer: Daloon A/S

Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)

Name of Product: Salling Passion Fruit Snack

Name of Manufacturer: Greenyard

MEAL ACCOMPANIMENTS

Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)

Name of Product: Princip Croissant Burgerboller

Name of Manufacturer: Wios Food ApS

Retailer: Superunie (Netherlands)

Name of Product: BIO+ Organic Plants: Basil, Chive, Cilantro, Parsley and Mint

Name of Manufacturer: Fossa Eugenia B.V.

Retailer: RIMI Baltic

Name of Product: RIMI Planet Hummus

Name of Manufacturer: Menken Salades & Sauzen B.V.

Retailer: Salling Group (Denmark)

Name of Product: Princip Sliders

Name of Manufacturer: Wios Food ApS

MEAT & SEAFOOD

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Sapori & Dintorni Conad Hamburger

Name of Manufacturer: Cem Soc. Coop

Retailer: RIMI Baltic

Name of Product: RIMI Sprats in Olive Oil

Name of Manufacturer: Gamma-A SIA

Retailer: REMA 1000 (Denmark)

Name of Product: REMA 1000 Free-Range Pork Roast from Peter & Lene

Name of Manufacturer: Tamaco Food A/S

Retailer: Conad (Italy)

Name of Product: Sapori & Idee Ravioli al Granchio Reale

Name of Manufacturer: Bertagni 1882 S.p.A.

NON-FOOD (HOUSEHOLD)

Retailer: Müller (Germany)

Name of Product: Softstar Toilettenpapier Das Öko Clevere

Name of Manufacturer: Hyga GmbH & Co. KG

Retailer: AB Vassilopoulos (Greece)

Name of Product: OceaniQ Household Products Range

Name of Manufacturer: D. Papamichail & Co. LP

Retailer: Colruyt (Belgium)

Name of Product: Boni ECO Product Range

Name of Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Retailer: Dagrofa (Denmark)

Name of Product: Grøn Balance MILJØ Range

Name of Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

NON-FOOD (PERSONAL CARE)

Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)

Name of Product: Be Beauty Bar Shampoo

Name of Manufacturer: Groupe GM – Cosmética Portugal S.A.

Retailer: Müller (Germany)

Name of Product: Aveo Bambusrasierer

Name of Manufacturer: MTC – Trading Company GmbH

Retailer: EVA (Ukraine)

Name of Product: Izumi Collagen Hair Fillers – Intensive Renovation

Name of Manufacturer: Koreacos Co. Ltd

Retailer: Pingo Doce (Portugal)

Name of Product: Eco Diapers

Name of Manufacturer: Pingo Doce – Distribuição Alimentar, S.A

TEA, COFFEE & HOT DRINKS

Retailer: Intermarché Portugal

Name of Product: PorSi Café ORIGENS Brasil/Colombia/Kenya

Name of Manufacturer: Galvão & Noronha, Lda

Retailer: Superunie (Netherlands)

Name of Product: G’woon Coffee Beans and Capsules

Name of Manufacturer: Neuteboom, UCC Coffee Benelux B.V.

Retailer: Lidl

Name of Product: Bellarom Handcraft Coffee Beans

Name of Manufacturer: Lidl Stiftung & Co. Ltd

Retailer: Intermarché Portugal

Name of Product: Organic Coffee from Brazil and Honduras

Name of Manufacturer: Bicafé

