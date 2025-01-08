Promotions And Discounts Boost UK Grocery Growth Over Christmas

Total till sales growth slowed at UK supermarkets in the last four weeks ending 28 December 2025, down from +3.7% in the previous month to +3.2%, according to new data released today by NIQ.

After a slow start to December 2024, food sales rallied in the final three weeks leading up to Christmas, with sales hitting £14.6bn (€17.6bn), helped by intense discounts and increased promotional activity.

NIQ data reveals over the last four weeks, in-store visits were up +8% helping in-store sales to increase +3.6% on this time last year.

Online Sales Fall

This came at the expense of online where sales fell -1.7% with online share falling to 11.9% from 12.5% a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of Christmas Eve will have given a boost to stores with Monday 23 December, the peak shopping day.

Despite the decrease in online share of sales, Ocado (+13.9%) was the fastest-growing retailer over the last four weeks, while the discounters were the fastest-growing channel (+5.5%). Aldi and Lidl’s combined market share increased to 16.3%, up from 15.8% a year ago.

In contrast, trading over the last four weeks was more challenging for the convenience channel (+2.4%).

Cost Of Living

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Tesco (+4.5%) grew market share, with Sainsbury’s (+3.1%) holding market share with both retailers seeing strong increases in visits and new shoppers.

Marks & Spencer momentum continued (+6.8%) and this resulted in its highest ever market share of 4.8% on record.

NIQ data shows that in the last four weeks, shoppers put fewer items in their baskets, with an average basket value of £21.95 (€26.46), down (-4.9%) compared to last year.

This suggests that shoppers are still bearing the brunt of the high cost of living, despite dissipating food inflation at 1.8% compared to 7.8% a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh Produce

With shoppers purchasing items to celebrate the festive season with family and friends, NIQ data shows that there was a significant boost in sales for sushi (+20%), olives and antipasti (+10%) as well as chilled bread (+12%), nuts (+10%) and fresh and frozen fruit (+10%).

There was also strong growth across the major supermarkets for fresh produce (+7.4%), bakery (+4.8%) and soft drinks (+3.6%).

Sales for meat, fish and poultry also fared better than the same period last year - with value growth up +4.4% and +2.1% in unit growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confectionery also did well with +13% value growth and +5.5% unit growth. Health and Beauty also performed well at +6.3%.

NIQ data also shows that sales for beers, wines and spirits fell flat with sales weakening to -1.6% value growth and -1.3% unit growth.

However, sales rose for stout (+13%), maybe influenced by the challenges around draft supply of Guinness to pubs.