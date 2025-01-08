52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Promotions And Discounts Boost UK Grocery Growth Over Christmas

By Siobhán Maguire
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Promotions And Discounts Boost UK Grocery Growth Over Christmas

Total till sales growth slowed at UK supermarkets in the last four weeks ending 28 December 2025, down from +3.7% in the previous month to +3.2%, according to new data released today by NIQ.

After a slow start to December 2024, food sales rallied in the final three weeks leading up to Christmas, with sales hitting £14.6bn (€17.6bn), helped by intense discounts and increased promotional activity.

NIQ data reveals over the last four weeks, in-store visits were up +8% helping in-store sales to increase +3.6% on this time last year.

Online Sales Fall

This came at the expense of online where sales fell -1.7% with online share falling to 11.9% from 12.5% a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of Christmas Eve will have given a boost to stores with Monday 23 December, the peak shopping day.

Despite the decrease in online share of sales, Ocado (+13.9%) was the fastest-growing retailer over the last four weeks, while the discounters were the fastest-growing channel (+5.5%). Aldi and Lidl’s combined market share increased to 16.3%, up from 15.8% a year ago.

In contrast, trading over the last four weeks was more challenging for the convenience channel (+2.4%).

Cost Of Living

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Tesco (+4.5%) grew market share, with Sainsbury’s (+3.1%) holding market share with both retailers seeing strong increases in visits and new shoppers.

Marks & Spencer momentum continued (+6.8%) and this resulted in its highest ever market share of 4.8% on record.

NIQ data shows that in the last four weeks, shoppers put fewer items in their baskets, with an average basket value of £21.95 (€26.46), down (-4.9%) compared to last year.

This suggests that shoppers are still bearing the brunt of the high cost of living, despite dissipating food inflation at 1.8% compared to 7.8% a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh Produce

With shoppers purchasing items to celebrate the festive season with family and friends, NIQ data shows that there was a significant boost in sales for sushi (+20%), olives and antipasti (+10%) as well as chilled bread (+12%), nuts (+10%) and fresh and frozen fruit (+10%).

There was also strong growth across the major supermarkets for fresh produce (+7.4%), bakery (+4.8%) and soft drinks (+3.6%).

Sales for meat, fish and poultry also fared better than the same period last year - with value growth up +4.4% and +2.1% in unit growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confectionery also did well with +13% value growth and +5.5% unit growth. Health and Beauty also performed well at +6.3%.

NIQ data also shows that sales for beers, wines and spirits fell flat with sales weakening to -1.6% value growth and -1.3% unit growth.

However, sales rose for stout (+13%), maybe influenced by the challenges around draft supply of Guinness to pubs.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Sligro Food Group Reported a 1.1% Growth In Turnover Last Year
Sligro Food Group Reported a 1.1% Growth In Turnover Last Year
2
Retail

Britain's M&S Had Strong Christmas For Food, Says NIQ
Britain's M&amp;S Had Strong Christmas For Food, Says NIQ
3
Retail

Edeka Rolls Out Payback Loyalty Programme
Edeka Rolls Out Payback Loyalty Programme
4
Retail

Tesco, Sainsbury's And Lidl Are UK Christmas Winners, Says Kantar
Tesco, Sainsbury's And Lidl Are UK Christmas Winners, Says Kantar

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com